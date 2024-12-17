BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
LIVE Exclusive With Roger Ver's Co-Author Steve Patterson & Crypto Expert Aaron Day! Hijacking Bitcoin, The Blockchain Wars & Why This MATTERS To You.
31 views • 6 months ago

Lightly prepped and READY to go. Always be prepared for ANY emergency with The Satellite Phone Store! Everything you need when the POWER goes OUT. Use the promo code JOY for 10% off your entire order TODAY! www.thesatellitephonestore.com


The stunning political persecution of Roger Ver (aka Bitcoin Jesus) persists. The question is WHY?


Bitcoin started as a super nerdy, crypto-currency subculture with a shadowy origin story and cult-like following who fervently believed that Bitcoin would save the world. It was interesting and perhaps lucrative for gamers and computer buffs but not necessarily relevant to regular people.


Fast forward to 2024 and Bitcoin has emerged as a MAJOR player in global markets and geo-politics. It seems like the power elites are ALL in on BITCOIN as a vehicle to devour wealth, consolidate power, end the sovereign debt crisis and wage currency wars.


Just consider these recent developments:


* Multiple states and the federal government are considering using

public funds to buy Bitcoin as part of the strategic reserve with

legislation prepared to initiate the process.

* Bitcoin billionaire Michael Saylor recently stated that the USA should

DUMP gold & cash and buy bitcoin to literally wage a currency

war against Russia and China, a scheme which could make him

the worlds first global trillionaire overnight!

* Donald Trump recently stated that his administration is all in on

Bitcoin, both as a strategic reserve and the central player in a

scheme to simply ERASE the $35 TRILLION sovereign debt crisis.


Has Bitcoin been hijacked by the bad guys?


And what was once a revolutionary tool for free markets and human flourishing, become the new tool of global oppressors and the creators of a 21st century digital prison?


Today we talk to TWO of the worlds foremost experts on this topic. Steve Patterson is the guy who literally wrote the book along with Roger Ver and he will be joined by longtime contributor Aaron Day for a wide ranging discussion on these critical issues.


Watch HERE ———>


https://rumble.com/v605p1n-hijacking-bitcoin-live-exclusive-with-steve-patterson-and-aaron-day-.html


SJ Show Notes


Follow Steve and Aaron on Twitter:

@AaronRDay

@steveinpursuit


Check out their relevant websites:

HijackingBitcoin.com

FreeRogerNow.org

Daylightfreedom.org


800 Level Debate on Bitcoin Between Steve Patterson & Guy Swann:

https://spreaker.com/episode/michael-saylor-genius-or-madman-fiery-debate-w-guy-swann-steve-patterson--63311298


Check out Shannon’s Patriot TV landing page! www.patriot.tv/joy


Please support Shannon’s independent network with your donation HERE:

https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=MHSMPXEBSLVT6


Shannon’s Top Headlines December 17, 2024


Trump Reportedly Considering Executive Order To Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve - Benzinga https://www.benzinga.com/markets/cryptocurrency/24/12/42505162/trump-reportedly-considering-executive-order-to-establish-strategic-bitcoin-reserve


Bitcoin Billionaire Wants Wage Currency War Using Bitcoin

https://x.com/unusual_whales/status/1868325394539311169


Trump Floats Using Bitcoin To ERASE The $35 Trillion Debt:

https://x.com/corybates1895/status/1819539189219938757


Inside the Health Crisis of a Texas Bitcoin Town

https://time.com/6982015/bitcoin-mining-texas-health/


AI Mega-Data Centers Are Sending Global Electricity Demand Soaring:

https://www.technocracy.news/ai-mega-data-centers-are-sending-global-electricity-demand-soaring/


Please Support Our Sponsors:


Back Up Your LIFE Savings With The Gold Company Shannon TRUSTS. Learn More: https://colonialmetalsgroup.com/joy


If you are invested in the markets and need financial advice you can TRUST. Please consider Dom Pullano of PCM & Associates! He has been Shannon’s advisor for over a decade and would love to help you grow!

Call his toll free number today: 1-800-536-1368

Or visit his website at https://www.pcmpullano.com

