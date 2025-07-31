BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Shackled Bodies Wash Ashore, U.S. Dumping Migrants at Sea
Rational TV
Rational TV
21 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
268 views • 1 month ago

Shockingly, countless dead bodies of immigrants shackled on their hands and wrists are washing up on the shores and beaches of the Mediterranean Sea and Senegal, etc. Also, the so called deportation flights ✈️ by military cargo planes have been tracked by radar from the point of takeoff. The planes don't reach their destinations but make a dramatic U-turn in the middle of the ocean. The news went viral on TikTok on July 1st & 2nd etc. People all over the world know about this and are VERY distraught.

The video also includes ethical considerations foundational to Christianity such as treating others the way one wishes to be treated and; the obligation to help people in need instead of being cruel to them and upending their lives or worse.

Some shocking facts about DEI and welfare are presented; as well as the primary reason of there being refugees and immigrants. They are escaping from ecological damage, economic oppression, wars, artificial scarcity, resource looting, economic sabotage and tyrannical puppet regimes. American/EU imperialism is the main reason that many are forced to flee their own nations. That is the big elephant 🐘 in the room.

Keywords
trumpnewspoliticscorruptionimmigrationdemocratchristianityice raidsmigrantsrepublicanlastephen millerice agentsamnestybirthright citizenshipriotspope pius xideportationspope pius xiialligator alcatrazshackled bodiesnoem kristi
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy