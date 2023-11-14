Video of what is believed to be Yemeni ballistic missiles hitting Eilat in southern Israel - Nov 14 tonight.

adding:

Representative of the Yemeni movement "Ansar Allah," Yahya Saria, stated that they carried out missile strikes on several targets in Israel, including Eilat.

Additionally, he mentioned that the Houthis have "taken all practical measures" to fulfill tasks involving striking "any Israeli ship in the Red Sea"

Adding other news found:

Hamas Movement in response to John Kirby's statements:

We strongly condemn and reject the Pentagon and White House statements regarding Hamas' use of hospitals to hide captive enemy soldiers or command and control centers.

The American statements are seen as a green light to target hospitals with the aim of destroying the health sector and pressuring our people to displace them from their land.

We renew our call to the United Nations to form an international committee to inspect all hospitals and expose the falsehood of the Zionist occupation and its ally Washington.





