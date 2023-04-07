GMOs for Thee, Not For Me! - #NewWorldNextWeek

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
4/6/2023
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/nwnw515/
This week on the New World Next Week: Finland joins NATO as WWIII draws nigh; King Charles won't eat the GMOs he's trying to foist on his loyal subjects; and the scamsters allow the peasants to continue life now that they have set the scamdemic precedent.
