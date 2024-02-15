Megyn Kelly's bombshell details about "Star Crossed Lovers" Fani Willis & Nathan Wade

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Feb 14, 2024 💝 Megyn Kelly begins the show by detailing the latest bombshell reporting about Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and special prosecutor Nathan Wade, their claims about who paid for their many trips, the reports that their romantic relationship had been going on for years, whether they lied under oath, and more.
