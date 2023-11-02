Brighteon Broadcast News, Nov 2, 2023 - BAD NEWS FOR THE WEST: Israel cannot destroy Hamas, and the USA cannot defeat Iran

0:00 Intro

5:35 BAD NEWS FOR THE WEST

57:15 Turkey

1:42:24 Interview with Dr. Shiva (Part 2)





- Metals smelting photos: Gold and silver

- 9,000 civilians killed so far in #Gaza, including nearly 4,000 children

- Israel continues bombing hospitals, clinics, refugee camps and residential buildings

- Preterism - the idea that all the prophecies in the Bible already happened thousands of years ago

- God will not save #Israel because Israel has REJECTED the teachings of #Christ

- Former IDF special forces fighter reveals why Israel cannot destroy #Hamas

- Hamas and Hezbollah are actually RECRUITING more members than ever

- America's vulnerability is its failing #currency and imminent debt bomb

- #Zionism does not believe that all men are created equal

- #Zionism is rooted in racism and a supremacist belief that all non-Zionists are filthy sub-humans

- Israel and the USA can be devastated with an energy export embargo

- #Turkey is the world's leader in military drone manufacturing and export

- Turkey has highly advanced, modernized weaponry including a 5th gen. fighter jet

- Turkey manufactures its own main battle tanks, helicopters, naval frigates and more

- #Iran has highly advanced missile systems, including #hypersonic "Fattah" missiles

- The USA and Israel are BEHIND Turkey and Iran in terms of weapons technology and production

- Iranian official warns NOTHING will be left of Israel

- Sen. Graham says killing ANY amount of Palestinian civlians is okay with him

- The USA and Israel are walking down a path of self-annihilation







