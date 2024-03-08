Movement Towards the Goal

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The movement towards a goal begins with the first step. Is visualization as a tool for achieving a goal good or bad? In what cases does it work, and in what cases does it not work, and why? What intensifies the movement toward achieving the goal? How to solve a set task? Why does the result depend on the quantity and quality of attention invested in it?
