IEEE EMBS The Healthcare Tech Industry: Insights and Innovations 2022

https://youtu.be/FqQ5HMXDHkk?si=wzVS7QXPfk9WBtUw

Find EMF Protection At Fix the World Project Maroc S.A.R.L. specializes in handmade Home Decor products for EMF protection as well as online technology education. https://ftwproject.com/ref/512

.

Twitter (HELP SHARE)

https://twitter.com/fear2022

.

Telegram (HELP SHARE) This is a great group of people who care about the truth with documented proof.

Come join us if thats something you are interested in!

https://t.me/+Z2isyd4XW89hZTcx

.

Libriti (HELP SHARE) https://librti.com/view-persons-profile/rumbledad

.

Brightion (HELP SHARE) https://brighteon.social/@Nonvaxer420

.

Gettr (HELP SHARE)

Gettr: https://gettr.com/user/factsoverfear19

.

CloutHub: (HELP SHARE) https://clouthub.com/p/omcSf6RA

.

Gab: (HELP SHARE) https://gab.com/FACTSoverFEAR

.

Wimkin Social: (HELP SHARE) https://wimkin.com/profile-291679

.

.

Follow Sabrina Wallace Psinergy channel:

https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f?view=content

.

Telegram P.D.F. D.L.: https://t.me/PsinergyPDF/14

.

(2014)DOE CSGF: Understanding CORONA Phase Molecular Recognition Sensors on Single Walled Carbon Nanotubes - Krell Institute 2014

https://rumble.com/v4fuyg9-february-26-2024.html

.

(2016) Understanding and Engineering the Nanoparticle CORONA and Its Effect on Biological Interfaces MITnano - MITnano

https://rumble.com/v4fviik-february-26-2024.html

.

(2017) CORONA PHASE MOLECULAR RECOGNITION nano BIOSENSORS 2017 MITnano - ENGINEERED BACTERIA FOR BIOSENSING IN THE IoBnT 2021 ITU (J-FET) U.N.

https://rumble.com/v4fuosl-february-26-2024.html

.

The Truth about Weaponized Devices❗- Using Pulse Lighting To Change Neurons - Nervous system manipulation by electromagnetic fields from monitors

https://rumble.com/v4fpde3-february-25-2024.html

.

Human Interaction Emerging Technologies and Future Systems College txtbook PDF

https://t.me/psinergists/12915/87891

.

The "CORONA-VIRUS" (COVID-AI-19) A Coordinate and Routing system for Nanonetworks Linking Humans to The Sentient World Simulation #Bioconvergence

SOLUTIONS CAN'T HAPPEN UNTIL EDUCATION HAPPENS!

https://rumble.com/v4fhcjt-solutions-cant-happen-until-education-happens.html

.

👀

ITU (International Telecommunication Union) U.N. Journal on Future and Evolving Technologies (ITU-J FET) - A.I. For 'Good' 2030= Metaverse

https://rumble.com/v4f3txw-february-22-2024.html

.

20 Years NNI https://www.nano.gov/





NNI Retrospective Video: Creating a National Initiative (Trailer 3 min.) https://youtu.be/X4lgotKZ1Dc?si=mnMQTP0gqXHibP-f