Disturbing information about Israel SOLVED!" reveals who the true founders of Israel are, who finance both the State of Israel as their adversaries Hamas.

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://stopworldcontrol.com/ Download this video for free, and upload it anywhere you want.Post it on social media, your own blog, etc.
Disturbing information about Israel The groundbreaking and highly revealing documentary "THE MYSTERY OF ISRAEL - SOLVED!" reveals who the true founders of Israel are, who finance both the State of Israel as their adversaries Hamas. This film exposes something so nefarious, so evil, so mind-blowing that many will find it hard to believe. Yet it is true.