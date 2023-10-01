VACCINE FERTILITY ISSUES - COMPLEX SYNTHETIC COMPOUNDS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
DR BRYAN ARDIS ON PROGESTERONE INTERFERENCE AND FERTILITY FAILURE
BLESSED TO TEACH CHANNEL (BITCHUTE) https://www.bitchute.com/video/obwowqKUMZYZ/
UNITED NATIONS STERILIZATION ATROCITIES - HGH
(My video from Dec. 4/22) - https://www.bitchute.com/video/FMVdfj737z6a/
Gonadotropins PUBMED - https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/31644163/
What Does Progesterone Do In Pregnancy? https://www.myfertilitycenter.com/progesterone-and-pregnancy/
Mirrored - Remarque88