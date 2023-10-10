BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Who is in Control?!
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
44 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
207 views • 10/10/2023

Discover the latest revelations and insights in 'SI: Speaking With His Voice' as we explore the dynamics of power and control. We celebrate a significant win with Trump's return as Commander in Chief, juxtaposed with Biden's startling absence from the Pentagon.

The intriguing repatriation of gold to the US and Elon Musk's involvement with Spaceforce add to the intrigue. As military communications shift to this new frontier, we question, 'Who is truly in control?' Unmask the mysteries surrounding Biden, who some claim is a masked actor.

For more episodes and content like this go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/john-michael-chambers-3/

Keywords
trumpmind controlcontrolbiden
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy