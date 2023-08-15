BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Prosecuting your Political Enemies led to the Fall of Rome. This is a dangerous path....
83 views • 08/15/2023

Mike Davis: If you're going to prosecute your political enemies, that's how the Roman Republic fell. Caesar was forced to cross the Rubicon from Gaul into Rome because of the very types of lawfare we're seeing today from the Democrats.


He felt he had no other choice, and that led to civil war and the fall of the Roman Republic. We're going down a dangerous path legally and politically in this country.


https://twitter.com/mrddmia/status/1691538050491232256?s=20

mike davisend this immediatelyrepublic ending lawfare
