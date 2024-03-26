Peter Navarro | Retreat Is Not An Option | URGENT REQUEST TO SUPPORT AMERICA'S BEST! As he remains in prison, Navarro needs your help to raise the final $4,031 needed to fund his legal defense fund! GiveSendGo.com/Navarro

"We Are Indeed In the Middle of a Ferocious And Often Vicious Fight Where Losing Is Not An Option. For If We Lose We Shall Surely Lose This Country." - Peter Navarro (February 24th 2024)





Support Peter Navarro Today At: http://GiveSendGo.com/Navarro





I PASSIONATELY URGE YOU TO VISIT http://NewMagaDeal.com and to actually read Peter Navarro’s newest book, The New MAGA Deal: The Unofficial Deplorables Guide to Donald Trump’s 2024 Policy Platform.





Peter, as you enter prison, know that you are never alone and that our Lord and savior Jesus Christ and the thoughts, prayers and spirit of the American people are with you!





Sincerely,





Clay Clark Father of Five Kids, Husband to One Wife & Unapologetic Patriot Host of the http://ThrivetimeShow.com Podcast