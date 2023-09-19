JUDY CALI -- GALACTIC MESSAGES, JFK, NOSTRADAMUS, THOMAS JEFFERSON!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends! On this Out of this World Radio show, I interview one
of America's best psychics, Judy Cali. Judy gives fantastic and
incredible messages from the Galactic Alliance, as well as President
Kennedy, Thomas Jefferson where the Earth now is ascending. I hope you
can all listen to this amazing and uplifting positive program! With
lots of love and light, For a planet that's happy and bright! Ted,
Out of this World Radio, www.outofthisworld110.com
www.outofthisworldreadings.com