Prayer is Our Weapon to Not Lose Heart in Face of Unspeakable End Times Evils - JD Farag [mirrored]

SPECIAL NOTE: This Channel (Raymond7779) has re-posted Pastor JD Farag's bible prophecy updates since 2020. Full versions of all of JD's sermons (verse-by-verse bible studies & prophecy updates (with or without songs) are available on JD's official website at JDFarag.org. God bless everyone. Maranatha!

.

Mirrored copy of " Prophecy Update - 2023-05-21: Always Pray To Not Lose Heart " posted on JDFarag.org

URL: https://www.jdfarag.org/bible-prophecy

WEBSITE: https://www.jdfarag.org/

.

Pastor JD provides a prophetic prayer chart as a guide so we don’t lose heart in the face of unspeakable evil in this perilous time at the end of time.

.

RESOURCES - Prayer Guidance Chart (for 7 end times evils):

.

1. Mounting adverse events/death from injection

PRAY FOR: God’s mercy and deliverance from the perilous deaths and illnesses

READ / MEDITATE ON: Psalm 91

.

2. Looming collapse of the global economy

PRAY FOR: God’s provision and sustenance from financial fears and worries

READ / MEDITATE ON: Matthew 6:19-34

.

3. Impending threats of wars with current wars

PRAY FOR: God’s protection from and warning that the time of the end is now

READ / MEDITATE ON: Matthew 24:4-8, Ezekiel 38

.

4. Alarming LGBTQ/Transgenderism acceptance

PRAY FOR: God’s kindness and forgiveness leading to repentance and salvation

READ / MEDITATE ON: Romams 2:4, 1 Corinthians 6:9-11

.

5. Increasing spraying and poisoning of our skies

PRAY FOR: God’s reward for us and destruction of those who destroy the earth

READ / MEDITATE ON: Revelation 11:18

.

6. Confusing and deceiving political theater

PRAY FOR: God’s wisdom and truth in the midst of deceptive powerful delusion

READ / MEDITATE ON: 2 Thessalonians 2

.

7. Intensifying personal trials for Christians

PRAY FOR: God’s strength and power to persevere in effectual persistent prayer

READ / MEDITATE ON: Luke 18:1-8, James 5:16

.

THIS VIDEO IS NOT MONETIZED. No video on the Raymond7779 channel has ever been monetized. [NOTE FOR POSTS ON RUMBLE: To keep videos "non-exclusive" on Rumble (necessary as content may be mirrored from third-parties and uploaded on Raymond7779 pursuant to the Fair Use Exception under U.S. Copyright Law), and to allow videos to be searchable by non-subscribers, videos are posted under the "Rumble Player license" which automatically monetizes certain videos. Raymond7779 will not provide Rumble with any financial account information in order to receive any funds from Rumble for this or any other Raymond7779-posted videos. Rumble offers only a few licensing options, and the option used is the best in order to allow for maximum distribution of the videos. For more information on Rumble's licensing options, visit https://rumblefaq.groovehq.com/help/a-simple-explanation-of-the-differences-between-licensing-options .]

.

Fair Use Notice:

This video contains some copyrighted material whose use has not been authorized by the copyright owners. We believe that this not-for-profit, educational, and/or criticism or commentary use on the Web constitutes a fair use of the copyrighted material (as provided for in section 107 of the US Copyright Act). If you wish to use this copyrighted material for purposes that go beyond fair use, you must obtain permission from the copyright owner. Fair Use notwithstanding we will immediately comply with any copyright owner who wants their material removed or modified, wants us to link to their web site, or wants us to add their photo.

.

Raymond7779 is a Christian truther & end times prophecy channel on YouTube since 2006, posting videos since 2011, announcing that JESUS CHRIST RETURNS SOON!

.

Luke 21:36 (NKJV): "Watch therefore, and pray always that you may be counted worthy to escape all these things that will come to pass, and to stand before the Son of Man."

.

John 3:16-18 (NKJV): "For God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him should not perish but have everlasting life."

.

Revelation 3:10-11 (NKJV): "Because you have kept My command to persevere, I also will keep you from the hour of trial which shall come upon the whole world, to test those who dwell on the earth. Behold, I am coming quickly!"

.

God bless you. Maranatha!

