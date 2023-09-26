Brighteon Broadcast News, Sep 26, 2023 - TANKS and money for Ukraine, economic COLLAPSE and BORDER INVASION for America

0:00 DEFIANT Sen. Menendez

27:00 Russia

1:01:34 911 Phone Call From F-35 Pilot

1:07:20 Money For Ukraine

1:16:05 Electoral Fraud

1:21:07 Rite Aid Pharmacy

1:36:23 Interview with Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger





- Sen. Menendez defiantly reveals his knowledge that the US government may CONFISCATE money from bank accounts of citizens

- Should the banks accounts of Canadian parliament members who cheered actual Nazi as "war hero" be cut off and seized?

- Russia's Lavrov condemns US as "empire of lies"

- Duma lower house leader Volodin says #Ukraine must surrender to Russia or cease to exist as a nation

- First Abrams tanks arrive in Ukraine, but US says they should NOT be used in the main battle

- Abrams tanks weigh 70 - 80 TONS and will quickly SINK in Ukraine's muddy terrain

- What you may not know about tracked vehicles vs. MUD

- Lost F-35 story takes another weird turn as pilot who ejected calls 911 from a neighborhood home

- The entire story is complete fiction - why did the pilot have no emergency radio? No transponder?

- US spending billions in Ukraine to buy FERTILIZER for farmers and bail out small businesses (while America's economy is wrecked)

- Why are there plenty of TANKS for Ukraine but no tanks for the US southern border?

- Massive election fraud discovery in #Arizona - Ballot paper is FRAUDULENT (counterfeit)

- DOJ won't deport MILLIONS of illegals, but wants to throw a German family out of the country for homeschooling

- Rite-Aid in bankruptcy, to close 500 pharmacies across the country... Big Pharma retailers keep KILLING their repeat customers!

- Full interview with Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger on the UN and WHO plan to roll out global medical dictatorship and enslave humanity





