© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gettr.com/post/p2aidix7434
【NFSC@CPAC 】3/4/2023 Ian McMath, Film & News Director: I really look forward to seeing NFSC and Chinese people to take down the evil CCP so that I can enjoy Peking Duck in Beijing with Beijingers
#LamaTemple #Hutong #NFSC #takedownCCP
GETTR: @Ian_McMath
【新中国联邦DC星火行动】3/4/2023 新闻及电影制片人伊恩-麦克马斯：期待新中国联邦早日灭共，我也想回北京吃烤鸭、逛逛雍和宫！
#雍和宫 #胡同 #新中国联邦 #消灭中共
盖特中文账户：@IanMcMath_China