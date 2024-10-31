© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
More than 100,000 Kiev soldiers have deserted, Ukrainian MP Anna Skorokhod said. She also claimed that rampant mismanagement and poor decisions by officials are contributing to low morale on the battlefield.
With Russian forces steadily advancing on the frontlines, this number may grow even higher.
Mirrored - RT
