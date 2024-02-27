🇷🇺🇺🇦 Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on February 24-26, 2024

▪️Russian troops continue to carry out combined strikes on enemy facilities in the rear regions of Ukraine. Storage facilities and a cargo transport for installing ammunition on aircraft were hit at the Kanatovе military airfield.



▪️The next day, the airfield was again attacked. As a result of a direct hit on aircraft storage hangars, at least two MiG-29s of the Ukrainian Air Force were destroyed.



▪️Another target was the 62nd arsenal in the village of Bohdanivka north of Kanatovе. As a result of several strikes, the facility was damaged by a fire and detonation of ammunition.



▪️In Khmelnitsky region, drones attacked flying line at the Starokostiantyniv airfield. As a result of the strikes, at least one Su-24M sustained significant damage.



▪️For several days, the Russian Armed Forces have been striking industrial facilities in Dnipro. One of the sections of Pivdenmash, where the AFU's attack drones were manufactured, was hit.



▪️The enemy also attempted to launch a drone raid on Russia's rear regions. One of the drones managed to fly to the territory of a metallurgical plant in Lipetsk.



▪️On the frontline, Russian troops continue their offensive in the Bakhmut direction near the village of Ivanivske. Assault groups are fighting in the central part of the village to the north-east of Shosseynaya Street.



