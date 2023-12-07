US Seeking Plausible Deniability as US-Armed Israel Erases Gaza

I'm sharing this video from, 'The New Atlas' on YouTube, uploaded December 5, 2023, description below.

Update on the conflict in Gaza for December 6, 2023…

- Recent comments by the US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin are attempting to create plausible deniability regarding its central role in enabling Israeli military operations in Gaza, and more specifically, the targeting and displacement of the civilian population while using Hamas as a pretext;

- The US follows a pattern of creating false pretexts and maintaining plausible deniability in regards to provocations and proxy wars;

- There is little likelihood that upcoming US elections are driving US foreign policy, as US foreign policy is determined by and for unelected corporate interests regardless of who is in the White House or in Congress;

References:

The Hill - Israel risks ‘strategic defeat’ if civilians aren’t protected, Pentagon chief says (December 2, 2023):

Bloomberg - US Is Quietly Sending Israel More Ammunition, Missiles (November 15, 2023):

Guardian - ‘Emphasis is on damage, not accuracy’: ground offensive into Gaza seems imminent (October 10, 2023):

https://www.theguardian.com/world/202...

Brookings Institution - Which Path to Persia? Options for a New American Strategy Toward Iran (PDF, 2009):

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/...

Brookings Institution - Contributors (2020):

https://www.brookings.edu/wp-content/...

Where to Find My Work:

Website: https://landdestroyer.blogspot.com/

Telegram: https://t.me/brianlovethailand

Twitter:

/ brianjberletic

Odysee (YouTube alternative): https://odysee.com/@LandDestroyer:8

Rumble (YouTube alternative): https://rumble.com/c/c-1459863

Weibo: https://weibo.com/u/7726044004

ไบรอัน แฟนคลับ (Facebook):

/ brianthaifanclub

Line Group: https://lin.ee/JIxTpKe

Gab: https://gab.com/BrianBerletic

VK (Facebook alternative): https://vk.com/brianberletic

How to Support my Work (and thank you!):

Buy Me A Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/TheNewAtlas

Patreon:

/ landdestroyer

PromptPay: 0851547235









