Red Pill Nation Hangout #407
1. 8:57 Donald Trump Wins 2024 Election! Sperging out commences
A) Your Body My Choice Idiocy
B) Scare tactics of Astroturf Project 2025
C) Hollywood produces no end of Sperg
2. 37:13 Manosphere is suddenly not just a fringe phenomenon anymore as it’s blamed for Harris Loss. Sex Strike Commences Manosphere men laugh openly
3. 1:22:20 Mitch McConnell caught trying to sneak Senate speaker vote past people
4. 1:37:03 Woke Streamers losing thousands of subs after all the lies told to them
5. 1:55:13 Another plot to assassinate Trump stopped this one supposedly done by Iran again
6. 2:07:17 Danielle Smith easily survives internal coup against her in CP Alberta Convention
7. 2:16:39 The Debacle that was the video game “Dragon Age”
