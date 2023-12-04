BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. William Makis
Peoples Town Hall
Peoples Town Hall
223 views • 12/04/2023

Dr. William Makis spoke at People's Town Hall in Lethbridge on Nov. 28, 2023.  His exposé on the corruption within Alberta Health Care is eye-opening.  Makis addressed serious side effects from COVID-19 injections and the alarming cover-up regarding Sudden Deaths and Unknown Causes of Death. He described several methods of detoxing from the spike protein including supplements formulated by the Wellness Company which are restoring health and may be used preventatively. Makis took questions from the audience and expressed concern over Health Canada's intention to control access to natural supplements. This is a video you will want to watch and send to friends.

