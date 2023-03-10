© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
https://gettr.com/post/p2ap10b209d
3/6/2023 Miles Guo’s GETTR: Xi Jinping has started another tsunami of purges within the CCP and is poised to overturn the small pond of the U.S. Is the West prepared to have their tails severed and to run for their lives?
#partypurge #xijinping #milesguo #ccpthreats
3/6/2023 文贵盖特：习近平对内开始了新一波清党，对外准备掀翻美国的小池塘，西方做好断尾求生的准备了吗？
#清党 #习近平 #郭文贵 #中共威胁