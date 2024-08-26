❗️ In the morning, at about 6:00 local time, Saratov and Engels (Russia) were attacked by enemy drones.

Hits in residential apartment buildings were recorded. In Engels, a UAV hit the roof of a building on Pushkin Street, in Saratov - in the Volga Sky residential complex.

Preliminary reports indicate that two people were injured when a drone crashed into the 38-story Volga Sky residential complex in Saratov.