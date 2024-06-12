The Establishment is Being Dismantled 12/06/2024

Today we see how France has fallen, how South Korea’s President faces Impeachment, how Ukraine will soon be lost to Russia and much more. We also take a closer look at Barry Wunsch’s new vision called “Dismantling the Establishment is at Hand”.

00:00 – Establishment is at Hand

13:18 – Ukraine is Lost

18:39 – Russia Warns United Nations

22:19 – All Jews must come Home

24:44 – No Means to shoot down Russia





Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





Please visit Joseph's Kitchen here:

https://www.josephskitchen.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support



