EVENTO 2023 04 Dino Tinelli intervista Roberto Morini 08 Maggio 2023
901 views • 05/12/2023

Incontro 29 Aprile 2023 a Cavaion Veronese 

CON LA PRESENZA STRAORDINARIA DI
GIANCARLO INFANTE (FISICO TEORICO), DR. ELIA MENTA (INTERVISTATORE), ROBERTO MORINI (FISICO NUCLEARE E FILOSOFO) E DINO TINELLI (LIBERO RICERCATORE)

Stelle, clima, news, geocentrismo, comunicazione, indottrinamento, piante, onde....e altro ancora...


roberto morinidino tinellievento 2023incontro di liberi ricercatorielia mentagiancarlo infante
