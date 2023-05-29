© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
5/27/2023 【Miles Insight】Brother Changdao: the way we speak and behave as individuals can be disseminated as the image of the NFSC. Everyone should take every small matter seriously and be mindful of his/her own image as others might step up to speak out for us and promote our cause at some point in the future.
#FreeMilesGuo #FreeYvetteWang #NFSC
5/27/2023 【Nicole看七哥】长岛哥：我们每个人的言行举止都可能作为新中国联邦的形象被传播出去。大家要认真对待每件小事注意自己的形象，因为未来人家可能就会站出来帮我们去发声和宣传。
#释放郭文贵 #释放王雁平 #新中国联邦