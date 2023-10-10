On the Brink of World War III... Why are the Powers-That-Be Focusing Our Attention on UFOs? Carl Crew Breaks It All Down

War is erupting in the Middle East. Russia and Ukraine have been going at it for more than a year. China is on the brink of inviting Taiwan. With all the wars and rumors of wars, why is our government just now coming out with “admissions” about the existence of extraterrestrial life?





Carl Crew, host of Fourth Watch Files on Freedom First Network, is a wealth of knowledge when it comes to virtually any conspiracy theory, supernatural occurrences or claims of UFOs. He’s spent decades studying and researching the truth behind these claims, and he joins this episode of The Jeff Dornik Show to break it all down.





Ultimately, it all comes down to instilling fear for the purposes of stripping away more of our constitutional rights and expanding their centralized control over our country and, ultimately, the world.





Think about it… if they get the masses to fear a coming alien invasion, they can use that fear to justify taking away our rights to protect us from these extraterrestrial beings. Think Independence Day. As long as you are living in fear, the powers-that-be can control you.





