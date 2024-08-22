Dr Cahill on doctor’s malfeasance when declaring a false cause of death with COVID!

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Dr. Dolores Cahill: Just one very interesting thing that we, I started because I wanted to know, really, from the government. You know, in Ireland, they're reporting 1780 deaths from covid19 in Ireland. So I started a process with a group of people to write to the government agencies and the doctors and the coroners, because if you write something as a cause of death that actually has legal implications for doctors and coroners and for the individual people in the Central Statistics Office and the register of deaths, you know. Because obviously, if you falsely report a death that can actually be counted as a statistic, and then that can be used in general, but that information has to be correct, and if the doctors or coroners misreport that, in Ireland, the doctors can be struck off and the coroners can go to prison. There's crimes of malfeasance and malfeasance in public office, especially if our Prime Ministers and people in power are making policy decisions based on information. So we have been writing that for many months, and so we've managed the number of deaths now, from covid19 in Ireland per December, January, February, March up to April, beginning of April in Ireland, is ZERO!

Dr. Dolores Cahill, PhD - 10/21/2020

Full session replay with Charle’s Angels: https://rumble.com/v2o177i-charles-angels-alexandra-henrion-caude-dolores-cahill-and-judy-mikovits.html