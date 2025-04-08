New Study: EMFs Literally Put You into a Brainwave Cage; Reclaiming your Mind w/ Ian & Philipp





*

*

*

*

*

Scientists Ian Mitchell and Philipp Samor von Holtzendorff-Fehling join the program to unveil groundbreaking research revealing how EMFs may disrupt brainwave activity, effectively cutting humans off from deeper connection with their environment. The findings were so striking that even previously skeptical mainstream scientists were left stunned — and convinced — by the effectiveness of Leela Quantum’s technology. Ian and Philipp also share insights from additional trials and explore how, when properly understood, quantum energy holds the potential to create powerful, lasting change.

*

*

