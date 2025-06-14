Bountiful Harvests, Tasty Treats & Smoothie Hack!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I’ve had another good harvest of radishes, zucchini, cucumbers and other goodies. And I’ve done my twice-monthly application of fertilizer to keep the plants growing strong. Before the end of the June-berry season I used them to make some delicious muffins. I also revisit how I make Haru’s homemade dog food using chicken thighs, broccoli and rice. All of the Shinsu Runner Beans have sprouted, and they’ve been planted in the garden. I’ve planted my peanuts, a little late but they’ll grow well in the summer’s heat. And I discovered a new way to make a smoothies with less fuss and less clean-up! So, come join us for a look back at this productive week.
"A garden is a grand teacher. It teaches patience and careful watchfulness; it teaches industry and thrift; above all it teaches entire trust." Gertrude Jekyll