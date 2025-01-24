BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
DR. ROBERT MALONE ON MRNA RISKS & CANCER VACCINE CONTROVERSY
The HighWire with Del Bigtree
The HighWire with Del BigtreeCheckmark Icon
670 views • 7 months ago

Physician & mRNA pioneer, Robert Malone, MD, joins Del to discuss tech giant Larry Ellison’s recent promotion of employing mRNA vaccine technology to fight cancer.  Get his expert view on his serious concerns about this technology that has already been proven to be dangerous and how Moderna has nearly gone bankrupt in the past after years of failed attempts of creating a vaccine for cancer. 

realnewsdelbigtreethehighwire
