Scott Horton: Demanding Ceasefire and Peace Talks in Ukraine

The New American attended the anti-war rally Rage Against the War Machine (www.rageagainstwar.com), which gathered activists from across the political spectrum in Washington, D.C. on February 19.

Scott Horton is an editorial director of www.Antiwar.com, radio host, and author of several best-selling anti-war books.

