Scott Horton: Demanding Ceasefire and Peace Talks in Ukraine
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
0 view • 02/22/2023

The New American attended the anti-war rally Rage Against the War Machine (www.rageagainstwar.com), which gathered activists from across the political spectrum in Washington, D.C. on February 19.

Scott Horton is an editorial director of www.Antiwar.com, radio host, and author of several best-selling anti-war books.

DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.

For more great content, visit www.TheNewAmerican.com

Keywords
russiamilitary industrial complexanti-waramerican empirejbs
