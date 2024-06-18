300 Maricopa County NOV 8 Election Fraud & Maladministration MARATHON! 5 Hours Of Evidence…EXPOSING The County’s Official Election Returns, Records & Documents!

🖥️ SAVE MY FREEDOM TV...We're EXPOSING The Election FRAUD & CORRUPTION That Really Happened During The Nov 8, 2022 Election In Maricopa County, AZ + How Our "Election System Operation" Works NATIONWIDE...To Take Back Arizona & America! LIVE Fridays @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET

6/14/24: Maricopa County Election Fraud & Maladministration MARATHON! 5 Hours Of Evidence From The County's Official Election Returns, Election Records & Documents! This is how The Election System Operation works NATIONWIDE! Maricopa has CREATED & MASTERED the System! "Too Big To Rig" & "VoteHarder2024" Is NOT A Winning Strategy...Counties Control the Election RESULTS...NOT The Voters...WATCH the Proof!

Episodes 296, 290, 298, 291, 287, 278

X POST – LIVESTREAMING – PLEASE SHARE & FOLLOW US: https://x.com/EverythingHomeT/status/1802448771659530269

🖥️ WATCH - READ - SHARE THE ELECTION FRAUD EVIDENCE - WE NEED YOUR HELP & PLEASE JOIN US: www.SaveMyFreedom.us

💥 JOIN & SUBSCRIBE To The "Save My Freedom" Movement + The Arizona & America Take Action Center (AA-TAC)! We Need All Warriors In The Country Supporting & Joining Us...Taking Back America & WINNING Nov 5th Depends On Maricopa County SETTING ASIDE (Null & Void) DO-OVER The Nov 8th Election NOW!

KARI LAKE & ABE HAMADEH Can file a RULE 60b6 NOW to Make That Happen - Hold Them Accountable & DEMAND THEY DO IT!

SHARE THE POST DAILY: https://x.com/EverythingHomeT/status/1792681834436026624

SHARE THE ARTICLE:

https://yournews.com/2024/06/17/2803383/maricopa-county-nov-8-election-fraud-maladministration-marathon-5/

DOWNLOAD THE TAKE ACTION & "ELECTION SYSTEM OPERATION" EXPOSED TOOLKITS www.SaveMyFreedom.us

🚨 WE NEED YOUR HELP TO EXPOSE THE ELECTION FRAUD & CORRUPTION + SPREAD THE PEOPLE'S 5 POINT PLAN TO TAKE BACK AMERICA NATIONWIDE! Please UPGRADE Your Substack Subscription For Only $10 A Month Or $99.99 For The Year!

🚨 OR...PLEASE JOIN US As A "Freedom Lover" With A 1-Time Investment To Take Back America For $199.00. We Only Need 50 People Per Month & WATCH What Happens!

🚨 YOU CAN ALSO DONATE 1 Time To Support Our Movement, Podcast & Investigative Work: www.GiveSendGo.com/SaveMyFreedom

🖥️ WATCH ALL 27 ELECTION FRAUD EXPOSING VIDEOS: www.TakeActionItems.com

🛒💲 BUY PRODUCTS & SERVICES - OUR MARKETPLACE - HUNDREDS of Patriots, Patriotic Companies & Small Businesses! Support people who SHARE your values & STOP financially supporting the enemy who hates you!

https://ReviveOurAmericanDream.com/

🛒💲 EXCLUSIVE SPECIAL DISCOUNTS FOR OUR COMMUNITY!

PATRIOT MOBILE - 10% OFF Your Monthly Bill! Make The Switch TODAY To The ONLY Christian, Conservative Wireless Provider Who Also DONATES To Legitimate Nonprofits Supporting Our Values - STOP SUPPORTING COMPANIES WHO HATE YOU & FREEDOM!

🚨 PROMO CODE: SaveMyFreedom (FREE ACTIVATION)

🚨 PROMO CODE: Precinct (10% OFF YOUR MONTHLY BILL)

http://www.patriotmobile.com/savemyfreedom/

🛒💲 HEALTH - WELLNESS - PREPAREDNESS & FITNESS MARKETPLACE 👍 Quality Products That Work Wonders To Keep You Healthy, Looking Good & Prepared With FOOD!

https://reviveouramericandream.com/health-wellness-fitness-1

🛒💲 👍 BUY YOUR PATRIOTIC GEAR - Time To Buy Some & Show Your Love Of Country - Hats, Shirts, Flags & Much More...Everything You Can Imagine. Affordable & Great Quality

https://tinyurl.com/BuyPatrioticGear