#300 Maricopa County NOV 8 Election Fraud & Maladministration MARATHON! 5 Hours Of Evidence…EXPOSING The County’s Official Election Returns, Records & Documents!
49 views • 11 months ago

🖥️ SAVE MY FREEDOM TV...We're EXPOSING The Election FRAUD & CORRUPTION That Really Happened During The Nov 8, 2022 Election In Maricopa County, AZ + How Our "Election System Operation" Works NATIONWIDE...To Take Back Arizona & America! LIVE Fridays @ 4pm PT / 7pm ET

6/14/24: Maricopa County Election Fraud & Maladministration MARATHON! 5 Hours Of Evidence From The County's Official Election Returns, Election Records & Documents! This is how The Election System Operation works NATIONWIDE! Maricopa has CREATED & MASTERED the System! "Too Big To Rig" & "VoteHarder2024" Is NOT A Winning Strategy...Counties Control the Election RESULTS...NOT The Voters...WATCH the Proof!

Episodes 296, 290, 298, 291, 287, 278

X POST – LIVESTREAMING – PLEASE SHARE & FOLLOW US: https://x.com/EverythingHomeT/status/1802448771659530269

🖥️ WATCH - READ - SHARE THE ELECTION FRAUD EVIDENCE - WE NEED YOUR HELP & PLEASE JOIN US: www.SaveMyFreedom.us

💥 JOIN & SUBSCRIBE To The "Save My Freedom" Movement + The Arizona & America Take Action Center (AA-TAC)! We Need All Warriors In The Country Supporting & Joining Us...Taking Back America & WINNING Nov 5th Depends On Maricopa County SETTING ASIDE (Null & Void) DO-OVER The Nov 8th Election NOW!

KARI LAKE & ABE HAMADEH Can file a RULE 60b6 NOW to Make That Happen - Hold Them Accountable & DEMAND THEY DO IT!

SHARE THE POST DAILY: https://x.com/EverythingHomeT/status/1792681834436026624

SHARE THE ARTICLE:

https://yournews.com/2024/06/17/2803383/maricopa-county-nov-8-election-fraud-maladministration-marathon-5/

DOWNLOAD THE TAKE ACTION & "ELECTION SYSTEM OPERATION" EXPOSED TOOLKITS www.SaveMyFreedom.us

Keywords
politicselectionpresident trumparizonapresident donald trumpelectionselection fraudmaricopa countytrump 2024election integrity2022 electionkari lake2024 electionabe hamadeh
