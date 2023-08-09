▪️Despite the recent opening of the border crossing, the AFU have launched an artillery strike on the village of Kolotilovka.

This blatant provocation once again shows the attitude of the Kyiv regime towards any peace initiatives.

▪️In the Kupyansk sector, Russian units continue to conduct a successful positional offensive.

As a result of the fighting, important positions were taken. The zone of control was expanded south of Vil’shana and Pervomaiske.

▪️In the Bakhmut section, Russian forces have managed to stabilize the situation north of the city.

At the moment, Russian artillery and aviation are actively working on the enemy positions.

▪️On the southern flank, the AFU have once again stepped up fighting and are conducting an offensive at the Andriyivka — Klischeiivka line.

At the moment, the enemy's attacks are being held back by Russian units.

▪️On the Vremivka sector, Ukrainian units attacking from the north and north-east managed to enter the outskirts of Urozhaynoye.

Later, as a result of a Russian counterattack, the enemy was forced out of the village and withdrew to their previous positions.

▪️The situation was similar on the Orekhivskyi section, where AFU units temporarily occupied the northern outskirts of Rabotyne.

Nevertheless, the enemy failed to gain a foothold in the village: Russian units regained full control of the village.

▪️On the Kherson direction, Ukrainian units carried out a landing on the left bank of the Dnieper west of Kozachi Laheri.

Taking advantage of the surprise effect, the enemy was able to advance to the settlement, but was pushed back.

Source @rybar