Here’s How Empathy Can Help You Build a Stronger Relationship

"Are you feeling disconnected from your partner and struggling to repair the relationship?

In this video, Fiachra Figs O'Sullivan, a therapist specializing in couple's therapy amongst things, talks about the first and most important step towards a successful reconcilation for disconnected couples.

According to Fiachra, the MAGIC of a relationship is not in being connected all the time, but in the willingness and bravery to repair the relationship when it becomes disconnected.🤝

By working together and making a conscious effort to repair the relationship, Fiachra believes that couples can strengthen their connection and deepen their love for each other. 💞

To learn more about Figs and his work with Empathi, click https://empathi.com/ now!

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C