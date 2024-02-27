BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The Man Stroked a Hungry Stray Dog's Head. What The Dog Did Next Left Him In Tears!
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
88 views • 02/27/2024

Incredible Stories


Feb 26, 2024


When a man sees a stray dog while out walking one evening, he feels compelled to help the poor animal. The dog is thin and dirty, and he feels sorry for it. Not wanting to startle it, he approaches slowly until he is close enough to touch it. He offers it food, and then reaches out to stroke the hungry dog's head. The dog is cautious after years of living on the street, but it’s so desperate for food that it lets the man touch its fur. What the dog does next leaves the man in tears, and prompts him to make a startling decision that changes both his life and the dog’s.


↓ ↓ Keep Reading!↓ ↓ --


Sources: https://pastebin.com/

Music: Bensounds/Youtube Library


Incredible stories wants to bring via actual true stories education and entertainment to all English viewers. We publish top 10, top 5, trending stories, storytime, stories in english and interesting stories. We are inspired by channels like Wonderbot, Extreme Trends and Did You Know to make these types of video’s. Do you have an idea for a video topic? Let us know in the comments!


Subscribe so that you won’t miss our recommended stories whenever we publish a new video! Grab some popcorn and get ready for the best and most interesting stories on Youtube!


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nmqF-weyij0

Keywords
fooddogstreetmanheadtearshungrystrayincredible storiesstroked
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy