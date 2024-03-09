All the warring sides of the war in Ukraine are preparing for the upcoming presidential elections in Russia, which will take place from March 15 to 17. While the Russian army is glorifying the ruling president with strategic victories on the battlefield, Kiev and its NATO partners are trying their best to harm Putin as much as possible. Unfortunately, they are not limited by legal and peaceful means.

Russian precision strikes continue destroying Ukrainian military infrastructure, allowing Russian troops to advance on the frontlines. On the night of March 8, Russian drones and missiles struck targets in the Odessa, Kharkiv and Kirovograd regions. Some strategic infrastructure facilities were also damaged in the Zaporozhie and Kherson regions.

The Ukrainian military command sent reserves to different locations on the frontlines, which allowed them to slow down the pace of the Russian advance but not to stop it.

In the south, battles continue for the ruins of Rabotino. The Ukrainian military is ordered to keep control of the village to show that the bloody summer counteroffensive was not in vain. As a result, the Ukrainian army continues to suffer losses in the meat grinder that is Rabotino. In their turn, Russian forces have expanded their zone of control around the village.

On the outskirts of the Donetsk urban agglomeration, heavy battles continue in the villages west of Avdeevka. The Ukrainian military command deployed large reinforcements in the area, including the units equipped with foreign vehicles and tanks, like the precious Abrams from the US. The tanks performed extremely poorly, but the addition of large forces allowed the prevention a decisive Russian breakthrough. Both sides are exchanging counterattacks, moving the frontlines. According to the latest reports, Russian troops crossed the river and reached the lakes west of Orlovka. In their turn, Ukrainian forces took back control of some positions in Tonenkoe.

A fierce struggle continues in the rear, while the Russian population is preparing for the upcoming elections. Kiev is launching terrorist attacks in the areas it can reach. On March 6, pro-Ukrainian saboteurs killed a young woman who was member of the election commission in the Zaporozhie region. Meanwhile, NATO may be behind larger attacks aimed to undermine the public trust for the acting Russian President.

Moscow is aware of and is preparing for any possible provocations on the frontlines and in the rear, including the deployment of chemical weapons, massive strikes on Crimea or border regions and explosions in Russian cities. The international women’s day of March 8, which is large holiday in Russia, may become a good chance to target civilian crowds. The West de facto took responsibility for any upcoming terrorist attacks after the embassies of the US and Britain released official warnings of the “imminent plans” of some “extremists” to attack throngs of people in the Russian capital in the next 48 hours.

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK :

BTC: bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOINCASH: qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

OR CONTACT US : [email protected], [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front