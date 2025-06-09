Virtue vs Lust! Listener Question

In this episode, we address a listener's struggle with the balance between love and virtue in relationships. He questions his lack of an 'in love' feeling for a kind woman he’s dating. I discuss the distinctions between love and lust, stressing that genuine connections are built on shared virtues rather than superficial attraction. The conversation explores how prioritizing lust can lead to heartbreak and emphasizes the importance of choosing partners based on character and integrity. Ultimately, I encourage embracing relationships rooted in mutual respect and moral alignment for lasting fulfillment.





