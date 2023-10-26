BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Billionaire Hedge Fund Owner Says Investors Should Be Worried
ITM Trading, INC.
ITM Trading, INC.
165 followers
3
1126 views • 10/26/2023

In the realm of investment, we have two prominent billionaire figures who openly address the significant forthcoming economic challenges. Ray Dalio, a figure whose research on the evolving world order we have frequently referenced, is one of them. The other is Paul Singer. In this video, we will dissect Singer's recent statement, wherein he expressed, 'It's difficult to escape the conclusion that investors may not be as concerned as they ought to be.' This leads to the question of why such a statement is being made, particularly in light of the mainstream news advocating for a sense of calm. Join us as we unveil the underlying reality, providing you with an informed perspective on the matter. Stay tuned for more insights!

Questions on how to protect your wealth from hyperinflation? Schedule your FREE strategy call with our seasoned consultants. 👉 https://calendly.com/itmtrading/brighteon?utm_content=DD10262023 or by calling 866-974-3284.

