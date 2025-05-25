Support us to save souls via the news: https://sjwellfire.com/support/

Standing Firm in Truth: Overcoming Double-Mindedness

Brother Larry takes a journey of his walk, emphasizing the importance of knowing God’s presence even in the face of death. He warns believers about the danger of being “double-minded,” a term from James 1:8 that describes a person living two conflicting lives—one foot in the world, one in Christ—resulting in instability and falseness. This double-mindedness leads Christians away from steadfastness and toward spiritual deception. Using scriptures from James, 2 Peter, and Ephesians, the message stresses the need for honesty with oneself, spiritual maturity, and being firmly rooted in Christ’s truth. The “belt of truth” in Ephesians 6:14 is highlighted not only as the Word of God but also as truthfulness and integrity in living. The speaker reminds believers that spiritual warfare requires guarding against error and growing in grace and knowledge, relying on the Holy Spirit—the Spirit of Truth—to guide into all truth. Ultimately, the call is to be steadfast, truthful, and close to Christ to stand firm against deception and live victorious Christian lives.



