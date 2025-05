'MIDDLE WHITE CLASS BEING DESTROYED BY DESIGN NOW!

AMERICA HAS BECOME THE MOST RACIST COUNTRY IN THE WORLD NOW! THE BLACKS WERE DISCRIMINATED AGAINST FOR THE LAST 100+ YEARS. NOW THE SATANIC MOSTLY WHITE ELITE ARE HELL BENT ON DESTROYING NOT ONLY WHITE BUT BLACK AMERICA. THE 100+ MILLION ILLEGALS IN AMERICA WILL BE THE NEW AMERICA NOW. THIS IS WHY THEY'RE NOT REQUIRED TO TAKE THE DEATH COVID VACCINE JAB. THE INSANE ELITE WANT 99 MILLION HUMANS IN AMERICA BY 2025. THIS MEANS MOST OF THE ILLEGALS WILL BE ELIMINATED AS WELL IN THIS HOLOCAUST HAPPENING NOW! YOUR ONLY CHOICE IS TO GET WEAPONS, PREP, PRAY AND GET THE HELL OUT OF THE WAY... WAKEUP!