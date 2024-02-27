Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 27, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2225 - Ted does an intense must hear, must share, green segment on the degradation of our society! Please share this show! -What type of issues can come from the Pesticide chlormequat that is on our food? -Weight gain is directly connected to hormones and lifestyle.is con -Stretch and Exercise to keep flexibility and strength. -Push for vaccinations by using “fear porn” words like measles outbreak. -Myocarditis side effect from COVID vax. -Illegal immigrant kills female nursing student, Laken Riley, at UGA in broad daylight. -Does the U.S. Federal government hold illegal immigrants to the same law in order as our citizens? -Dual citizenship individuals are being elected officials in government and placed in power. -We need to stand our ground, Use the power we have through Christ and put on the full armor of God.