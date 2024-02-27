Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - February 27, 2024

Episode 2225 - Ted does an intense must hear, must share, green segment on the degradation of our society! Please share this show! -What type of issues can come from the Pesticide chlormequat that is on our food? -Weight gain is directly connected to hormones and lifestyle.is con -Stretch and Exercise to keep flexibility and strength. -Push for vaccinations by using “fear porn” words like measles outbreak. -Myocarditis side effect from COVID vax. -Illegal immigrant kills female nursing student, Laken Riley, at UGA in broad daylight. -Does the U.S. Federal government hold illegal immigrants to the same law in order as our citizens? -Dual citizenship individuals are being elected officials in government and placed in power. -We need to stand our ground, Use the power we have through Christ and put on the full armor of God.

