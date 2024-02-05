Michael Jackson's Last Phone Call

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from Fun FlixxTM
19 Sept 2013
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GfBld1euRVo&ab_channel=FunFlixxTM
“ I don’t know if I should tell you this, I don’t know who may be listening. There may be a group of people—they want to get rid of me. They don’t want me here anymore. ”
Michael Jackson's last recorded phone call to a friend (obtained by Robert Connors)