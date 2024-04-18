CHP Talks: Tom Harris—Defending CO2!

April 18, 2024: My guest this week is Tom Harris, who’s become a good friend since we met at the Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference in Ottawa in 2022. Today’s conversation was recorded last week at CSFN 2024 where both Tom and I were sharing with others the importance of not using the language of misguided climate activist who are waging a war against carbon dioxide, a natural and essential component of earth’s atmosphere.

Follow Tom’s important work and extensive research at the International Climate Science Coalition—Canada:

https://www.icsc-canada.com

You can read my recent communique (Axing the Tax is Not Enough) here:

https://www.chp.ca/commentary/axing-the-tax-is-not-enough-we-must-defend-co2?utm_source=CHPTalks&utm_medium=description&utm_campaign=CommuniqueApr092024

Read Tom’s article (Conservative Leaders Must Stop Promoting Climate Scare) here:

https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/harris-conservative-leaders-must-stop-promoting-climate-scare





