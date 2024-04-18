CHP Talks: Tom Harris—Defending CO2!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
April 18, 2024: My guest this week is Tom Harris, who’s become a good friend since we met at the Canada Strong and Free Networking Conference in Ottawa in 2022. Today’s conversation was recorded last week at CSFN 2024 where both Tom and I were sharing with others the importance of not using the language of misguided climate activist who are waging a war against carbon dioxide, a natural and essential component of earth’s atmosphere.
Follow Tom’s important work and extensive research at the International Climate Science Coalition—Canada:
You can read my recent communique (Axing the Tax is Not Enough) here:
https://www.chp.ca/commentary/axing-the-tax-is-not-enough-we-must-defend-co2?utm_source=CHPTalks&utm_medium=description&utm_campaign=CommuniqueApr092024
Read Tom’s article (Conservative Leaders Must Stop Promoting Climate Scare) here:
https://torontosun.com/opinion/columnists/harris-conservative-leaders-must-stop-promoting-climate-scare
