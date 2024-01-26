Create New Account
[Jun 19, 2019] TFR - 155 - Revolutionary Radio with Zen Garcia: A Flat Earth Court Case, Alien Disclosure And More
Rob Skiba
In this episode, I interviewed Zen Garcia and we discussed a recent court case that he WON regarding proving or not proving curvature of the Earth. While this was not specifically a “flat Earth” case, it’s a small victory nonetheless in this regard. After that, we discussed aliens, UFOs, Disclosure and the Coming Great Deception… and teased an idea of a future collaboration regarding the book of Enoch. Stay tuned for more on that.

