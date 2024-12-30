New Age Health Gurus, False Flags, Gun Confiscation, CIA, Madeleine McCann

* Andrew Kaufman isn’t interested in talking mandatory vaccination with Johnny Cirucci.

* “False Memory Syndrome” and Luigi Mangione’s University of Pennsylvania.

* Catholics in Action and Mild Bill Donovan.

* “Cui bono” Luigi Mangione?

* “1 in 30”, gun confiscation, Wayne LaPierre and the NRA.

* Save your body, lose your soul.

* Indonesian pedophile pandemic enabled by far-Left sexual deviancy.

* “Jimmy” Savile, Madeleine McCann and...who else?

* What explains the MASSIVE government-media spotlight on the McCann “kidnapping”?

* What are Andrew Gold and Sonia Poulton missing about the McCann case and why?

* What is a “McCann troll”? QUESTION THE QUESTIONERS!!!

* What do Brenda Leyland and Bruce Ivins have in common?

* Using a false flag to exit a false flag.

* Why does Whitney Web deny the existence of female pedophiles?

* Jeffrey Epstein and Marc Dutroux.

* Alfred Kinsey, Judith Reisman and “sexology”.

* The ACLU and “NAMBLA”.

* Tudor Alexander and “vitamins”.

* What do “Nate” Marino, Jason Cooley and Steven Anderson have in common?

* Is Whitney Webb a “minor-attracted person”? Anti-Semitism as at an all-time high.

* Frankie Schaeffer, “Christian Atheist”; Francis August Schaeffer—net worth $16 MILLION.

