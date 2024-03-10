BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE HUMANS - PART 2 - Forget the gordian knot, we don't need the rope anymore
The Prisoner
The PrisonerCheckmark Icon
9841 followers
7
548 views • 03/10/2024

THE CART CAN'T PULL THE HORSE

Gordian Knot -

The cutting of the Gordian Knot is an Ancient Greek legend associated with Alexander the Great in Gordium in Phrygia, regarding a complex knot that tied an oxcart. Reputedly, whoever could untie it would be destined to rule all of Asia. In 333 BC Alexander was challenged to untie the knot. Instead of untangling it laboriously as expected, he dramatically cut through it with his sword, thus exercising another form of mental genius. It is thus used as a metaphor for a seemingly intractable problem which is solved by exercising brute force.

Mirrored - Remarque88

REMARQUE88/CROWNUTS CHANNELS GiveSendGo Donation link - https://www.givesendgo.com/GBUJ1

Keywords
freedomglobalismhumans
