353) Aumentação Humana — Problema, Reacção, Solução

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fonte – Canal Psinergy, Abril 15, 2024.
Human Augmentation Data N2 & N3: https://odysee.com/@psinergy:f/augment:0
Fonte – Canal Juxtaposition1, Abril 15, 2024.
End of Exceptionalism, Technological Humanism: https://odysee.com/@Juxtaposition1:0/WIN_20240414_16_08_48_Pro:4
Human Augmentation - The Dawn of a New Paradigm : https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/609d23c6e90e07357baa8388/Human_Augmentation_SIP_access2.pdf
MOPPE ou #ELECTROSMOGPORTUGAL
Movimento Português de Prevenção do Electrosmog
https://electrosmogportugal.weebly.com
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/electrosmogportugal