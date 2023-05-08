BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The CCP wants to make the entire world a CCP country. The CCP doesn't have the money to do the "Belt Road Initiative" if it's not because of the Wall Street banks' funding
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
13 views • 05/08/2023

https://gettr.com/post/p2gefvs048c

The CCP wants to make the entire world a CCP country. The CCP doesn't have the money to do the "Belt Road Initiative" if it's not because of the Wall Street banks' funding. "Belt Road Initiative" is like a loan shark that can make a country to be a CCP satellite country.

中共要把全世界都變成中共國家。如果不是因為華爾街銀行的資助，中共沒有錢做“一帶一路”。 “一帶一路”就像高利貸，可以讓一個國家成為中共的衛星國。

@waynedupreeshow @hutchbailiejr @jdrdragon @nicole7749

#freemilesguo #freeyvettewang #nfsc #mosenglish #moschinese #takedowntheccp


Keywords
bioweaponccpmiles guotaiwanartemisinincovid19gnewscovidivermectinccpvirusnew federal state of chinabgynfscwhisleblowergmusicgettrhcoinhimalaya exchangehpayvaccine disastergfashionfreemilesguo13579
